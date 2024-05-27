Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $6.53 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group comprises 2.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.0 %

COOP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.52. 188,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,212,912.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,212,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,110. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

