Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $3.45 Million Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Enovis worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Enovis by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enovis by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after buying an additional 334,154 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 292,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,013,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENOV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 518,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.