Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreases Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises about 2.3% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $49,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,868,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,830,000 after purchasing an additional 641,010 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8,630.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 332,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,699,000 after purchasing an additional 311,599 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,549. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

