Bernzott Capital Advisors Acquires 3,141 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,874 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,599,000 after acquiring an additional 271,720 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,681.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 245,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 550,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 224,332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.99. 1,187,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

