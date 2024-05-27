Benchmark Begins Coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 443,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,109. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 537,927 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,712,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 636,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,825,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

