BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.23.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

