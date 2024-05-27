Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,945 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of C traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,424,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747,213. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.