Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,177.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 246,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 226,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.95. 4,616,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

