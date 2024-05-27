Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,541 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,315,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.88.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $809.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $742.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $816.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

