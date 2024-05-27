Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

