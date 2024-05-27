Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,739 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Oracle comprises approximately 1.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oracle by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,191. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $98.77 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $337.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

