Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $159,841,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $12.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $478.22. 12,024,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,054 shares of company stock valued at $401,166,117. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

