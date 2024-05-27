Barclays Lowers WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $8.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WKME

WalkMe Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $800.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of -0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in WalkMe by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in WalkMe by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WalkMe by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.