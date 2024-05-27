Bank of America Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,020.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $860.00 to $1,020.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $864.00 price target (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $930.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $999.44.

DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1,036.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $873.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.36. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $6,185,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

