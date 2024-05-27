Bank of America Cuts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $220.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.77.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 198,235 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

