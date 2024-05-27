Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $44.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.93 or 0.00011402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009176 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001377 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,538.55 or 1.00015584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00114077 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,205,193 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,188,053.7328952 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.74914287 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $31,365,009.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

