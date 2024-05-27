Audius Achieves Market Cap of $251.18 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $251.18 million and $57.73 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded up 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,256,319,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,749,415 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

