ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $96.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $95.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.84. ASGN has a 52-week low of $64.91 and a 52-week high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $425,600.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $425,600.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $783,650 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,256,000 after buying an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

