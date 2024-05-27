Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 790,696 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,778,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 790,696 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.4% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.99% of Progressive worth $920,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.91. 1,721,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,891. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

