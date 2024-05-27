Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 246,181 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,749,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 246,181 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for about 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 9.96% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $724,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,658,000 after acquiring an additional 228,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 842,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,920,000 after buying an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,938,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $19,092,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $130.41. 250,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,184. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $161.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

