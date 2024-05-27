Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $368,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $492.05. The company had a trading volume of 92,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,843. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $500.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.38 and its 200 day moving average is $429.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,549 shares of company stock worth $15,659,615 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

