Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $413.52 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,746 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.47% of Airbnb worth $413,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,324 shares of company stock valued at $51,386,281. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.47. 4,497,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.