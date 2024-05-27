Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,699 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of MercadoLibre worth $224,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after acquiring an additional 101,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded down $13.83 on Monday, hitting $1,693.57. 375,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,417. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,546.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,590.02. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.