Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,192 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.87% of Bentley Systems worth $277,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

