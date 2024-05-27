Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 80,267 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,267 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $251,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liberty Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 50,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,550,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.