Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 346,178 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the quarter. argenx comprises about 1.9% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 5.36% of argenx worth $1,207,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.07. The stock had a trading volume of 164,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,475. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.67. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.28.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.68.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

