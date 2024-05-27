Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $104.98 million and $14.32 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

