Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:VWI)

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VWIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF Stock Performance

VWI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232. Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income ETF Company Profile



The Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income Fund (VWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Arch Indices VOI Absolute Income index. The fund is a passively managed ETF that tracks an index of US equity securities and bond ETFs. The asset allocation fund uses an optimizer to maximize income and minimize volatility.



