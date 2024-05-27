Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital raised Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.62. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

