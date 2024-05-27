ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $331.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after buying an additional 73,585 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.