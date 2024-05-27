AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Raised to $26.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AU. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of AU stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

