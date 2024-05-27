Analyzing Rollins (NYSE:ROL) and APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rollins and APi Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rollins $3.07 billion 7.28 $434.96 million $0.89 51.90 APi Group $6.93 billion 1.44 $153.00 million ($2.15) -16.93

Rollins has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APi Group. APi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Rollins has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rollins and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rollins 13.94% 37.73% 17.14% APi Group 2.49% 37.83% 10.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rollins and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rollins 0 2 4 0 2.67 APi Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Rollins presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.75%. APi Group has a consensus price target of $44.29, indicating a potential upside of 21.63%. Given APi Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APi Group is more favorable than Rollins.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rollins shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of APi Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APi Group beats Rollins on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. The company was formerly known as Rollins Broadcasting, Inc and changed its name to Rollins, Inc. in 1965. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

