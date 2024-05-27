Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for National Bank of Canada (NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$113.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$113.00 to C$121.00.

5/10/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$118.00 to C$121.00.

5/6/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$109.00 to C$116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$109.00 to C$121.00.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NA traded down C$0.75 on Monday, reaching C$113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,057. The stock has a market cap of C$38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$116.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$113.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.50.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.