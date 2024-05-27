Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 55 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MELI traded down $13.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,693.57. The stock had a trading volume of 375,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,546.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,588.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.