Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,046 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMKR. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $834,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,800 shares of company stock worth $3,281,802 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 629,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.94. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

