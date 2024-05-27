American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,795 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,005,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,305,000 after acquiring an additional 133,828 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after acquiring an additional 290,061 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

