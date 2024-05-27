Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

AMPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altus Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altus Power by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Altus Power by 196.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Altus Power by 1,217.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 572,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $633.05 million, a PE ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

