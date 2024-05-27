Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after buying an additional 117,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $55.27 on Monday, hitting $606.99. 4,252,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $676.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $634.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.