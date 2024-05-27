Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $3,674,652,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $29,195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,597,369.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 653,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,597,369.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,219,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,077,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.38. 11,795,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,698,967. The stock has a market cap of $526.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

