Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,425,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,524,405. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

