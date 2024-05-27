Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $157.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.8 %

Albemarle stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.98.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

