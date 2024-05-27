AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $94.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.88.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

