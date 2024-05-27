Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,582 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $475.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.80 and a 200 day moving average of $555.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.09 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

