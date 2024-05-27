Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,961 shares during the period. Accel Entertainment comprises approximately 1.9% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Accel Entertainment worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,469.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,269,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,469.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.61. 284,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $804.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

