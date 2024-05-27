ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABVX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,414 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $25,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

