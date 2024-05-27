Abercrombie & Fitch’s (ANF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $152.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.9 %

ANF opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $15,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after buying an additional 146,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after buying an additional 5,271,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after buying an additional 681,375 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 419,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.