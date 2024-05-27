9,472 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Bought by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 541.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 69,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cabot by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CBT stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.13. 277,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $103.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

