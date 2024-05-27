9,338 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $75.29. 4,425,045 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

