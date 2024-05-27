8Vc Gp I LLC Takes $95.73 Million Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

8Vc Gp I LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,727,000. Joby Aviation comprises approximately 98.0% of 8Vc Gp I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 3,236,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.04. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $29,793.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,793.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $56,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,278 shares in the company, valued at $338,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $29,793.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,793.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,933. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.