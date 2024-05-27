74,050 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,249. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.